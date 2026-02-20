Uttar Pradesh's Economic Transformation: From Bottom Three to Top Three
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's progression from being among the lowest economically performing states to ranking in the top three. Emphasizing fiscal management and MSME support, the change in perception about Uttar Pradesh has been pivotal in its economic achievements.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a powerful address on Friday, attributing the state's rise in economic rankings to improved fiscal management. He noted that Uttar Pradesh transitioned from the 'bottom three' to the 'top three' in India for economic performance, an unprecedented achievement for the state.
During his address in the Assembly, Adityanath presented the budget for the 10th consecutive time, marking a significant milestone in the state's governance history. A noteworthy part of his government's tenure has been altering the state's perception, now recognized for economic discipline and positive growth.
The Chief Minister also highlighted MSMEs' pivotal role, with over 96 lakh units employing three crore people in Uttar Pradesh. Initiatives like 'One District, One Product' have catalyzed traditional industries' growth, fostering economic self-reliance with the broader vision of a developed India and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Launches 7 New Export Promotion Measures to Empower MSMEs
Government's Bold Steps to Boost E-Commerce Exports: A New Era for MSMEs
India's AI Revolution: The 'UPI of AI' for MSMEs, Healthcare, and Education
AEPC Calls for Special Interest Package to Boost MSMEs
Our FTAs designed to expand market access for MSMEs in textile, leather, chemicals, handicrafts, gems and other sectors, says PM Modi.