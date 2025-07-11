Fiji Advances Inclusive Growth with New National Employment Policy Draft

The Government of Fiji, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), has taken a decisive step toward building a more inclusive, productive, and resilient workforce with the validation of the draft of its second National Employment Policy (NEP) and Action Plan. The updated framework aims to tackle emerging labor market challenges, enhance job quality, and support sustainable development through targeted, forward-looking strategies.

The draft NEP was reviewed during a two-day multi-stakeholder workshop held on 12–13 June 2025 in Suva, bringing together approximately 25 representatives from government ministries, employer organizations, worker associations, and civil society. This inclusive consultation process was designed to ensure broad ownership and consensus before the policy’s formal adoption later this year.

Aligning Policy with Fiji’s Development Goals

The NEP forms a core pillar of Fiji’s national strategy to reduce unemployment, boost productivity, and navigate structural transformations in the economy. It is particularly timely given the country’s ambitions to green its economy, embrace digital innovation, and recover from the socio-economic effects of recent global disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related disasters.

“The validation of this policy is an important milestone,” said Christian Viegelahn, ILO Employment Specialist for the Pacific. “It’s more than a vision document—it’s backed by a concrete action plan. Success will depend on collaborative implementation across all sectors to ensure that real, measurable benefits reach workers, employers, and communities.”

Priorities at the Heart of the New Employment Policy

The second NEP outlines a range of strategic policy priorities, each designed to address the unique needs of Fiji’s evolving labor market:

Enhancing Job Quality: Promoting decent work through improved working conditions, better occupational safety and health standards, and fair remuneration. Formalizing and Supporting MSMEs: Recognizing that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of Fiji’s economy, the policy emphasizes formalization, access to finance, and business development support to help them thrive. Just Transition to a Green and Blue Economy: In alignment with global climate goals, the policy encourages job creation in environmentally sustainable sectors, including renewable energy, sustainable tourism, marine industries, and climate-resilient agriculture. Education and Skills Development: Strengthening technical and vocational education and training (TVET) systems, aligning curricula with labor market demands, and promoting lifelong learning. Harnessing Digitalization and AI: Investing in digital infrastructure, enhancing ICT skills, and creating an enabling environment for technology-driven job creation, especially for young workers and women. Improving Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS): Strengthening data collection and analysis to guide policymaking, track labor market trends, and improve employment services.

Institutional Commitment and Stakeholder Support

Lui Mario, Director of the National Employment Centre under the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, emphasized the significance of this policy for national development: “The NEP is a vital tool to improve productivity and simultaneously ensure better working conditions and equitable employment opportunities. It reflects Fiji’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.”

The workshop in Suva marked an essential stage in the policy cycle, allowing stakeholders to refine the draft, address concerns, and incorporate practical insights from those working on the ground. Participants shared recommendations on how to ensure the NEP can be successfully implemented and adapted to changing realities.

Supporting Resilience Amid Global and Climate Pressures

Fiji is among the world’s most vulnerable nations to climate change, and the NEP’s focus on a just transition is especially relevant. Jobs in traditional sectors such as agriculture and tourism are increasingly at risk from rising sea levels, extreme weather, and environmental degradation. By fostering green jobs and supporting vulnerable communities, the NEP seeks to build resilience while pursuing climate goals.

The NEP also aligns with Fiji’s broader efforts to recover from pandemic-induced disruptions, support youth employment, and create decent work pathways in both urban and rural communities.

Looking Ahead: From Policy to Practice

The validated draft now moves toward final governmental endorsement, expected later in 2025. Once adopted, the government—through the Ministry of Employment—will begin rolling out the Action Plan, mobilizing resources and coordinating with local and international partners for implementation.

The ILO has pledged ongoing technical support, including capacity building, monitoring, and impact evaluation, to ensure the policy delivers tangible outcomes in line with Fiji’s commitments under the Decent Work Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).