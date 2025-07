Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine's Bold Strikes Amid Intensifying Conflict

In a bold overnight maneuver, Ukraine unleashed drone attacks that resulted in two fatalities within Russia, Russian authorities confirmed on Friday.

While 155 Ukrainian drones were intercepted, 11 of these targeted Moscow, necessitating a temporary suspension of operations at three of the city's major airports. However, normalcy resumed soon after, as relayed by Russia's aviation authority.

The attacks come as Kyiv targets infrastructure critical to Moscow's military operations, escalating tensions in a conflict marked by significant civilian casualties, predominantly Ukrainians, since it commenced in February 2022.