Kia India Names New Sales Leader to Drive Growth

Kia India has appointed Atul Sood as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Sood, with nearly 30 years of automotive experience, previously served as President and Director at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India. His leadership is expected to bolster Kia's market position and customer satisfaction.

Kia India has announced the appointment of Atul Sood as the new Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective immediately. Sood will report directly to Joonsu Cho, the Chief Sales Officer, and will oversee Kia's comprehensive sales strategy across the nation, according to a statement from the company.

With almost three decades of experience in the automotive sector, Sood's career includes a recent position as President and Director at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India. His deep expertise and strategic insights are expected to be pivotal as Kia India aims to enhance its market position and improve customer satisfaction.

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, expressed confidence in Sood's ability to lead the company through its next phase of growth. "His leadership will be key in our efforts to drive forward Kia's growth journey," Lee stated.

