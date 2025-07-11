Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Record First Quarter Sales Performance

Mercedes-Benz India reported a 10% increase in retail sales to 4,238 units in the April-June quarter, driven by demand for luxury and electric models. Sales of top-end vehicles rose 20%, and Battery Electric Vehicles surged 157%, representing 8% of total sales. The GLS AMG Line was also launched.

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Record First Quarter Sales Performance
Mercedes-Benz India has announced a record-breaking first quarter with a 10% year-on-year rise in retail sales, reaching 4,238 units from April to June. This increase comes amid a strong uptake of high-end luxury models and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), solidifying Mercedes-Benz's market-leading status in luxury cars.

The Pune-based carmaker revealed that top-end vehicle sales grew by 20% during this period, driven by demand for models such as the S-Class, Maybach, and AMG lines. BEV sales escalated by an impressive 157%, now making up 8% of the company's total sales, underscoring a shift towards electric mobility.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer highlighted the growing preference for exclusive luxury vehicles tailored to personal tastes. Despite economic challenges like forex fluctuations and pricing issues, the company continues to expand its luxury portfolio, recently launching the GLS AMG Line to enhance its SUV offerings.

