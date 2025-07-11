Left Menu

Electrifying the Future: India's Major Push for Electric Trucks

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has launched the PM E-DRIVE initiative, focusing on incentives for electric trucks. With a budget of Rs 500 crore, the initiative aims to deploy 5,600 electric trucks, significantly reducing emissions. Key beneficiaries include ports, logistics, cement, and steel industries. The scheme aligns with India's net-zero emissions goal.

In a significant step towards sustainable transportation, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy introduced the PM E-DRIVE initiative on Friday, which provides customer incentives for electric truck purchases. The scheme dedicates Rs 500 crore of its Rs 10,900 crore budget to electric trucks, targeting the deployment of up to 5,600 vehicles.

The initiative is poised to benefit sectors such as logistics, ports, cement, and steel, addressing the major environmental impact caused by diesel trucks, which contribute 42% of transport-related emissions. Kumaraswamy emphasized the scheme's alignment with the national commitment to net-zero emissions by 2070, heralding it as a major contributor to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The scheme introduces incentives based on the gross vehicle weight of trucks, offering reductions up to Rs 9.6 lakh, managed via the PM E-DRIVE portal. It emphasizes domestic manufacturing under the phased program, with SAIL planning to procure 150 e-trucks and a commitment to enhance electric vehicle usage across its units.

