Kumaraswamy Calls Out Kharge's Allegations: A Political Stir Over RSS Financing

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday dismissed remarks made by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), criticising them as unwarranted and demanding evidence. In an interview with ANI, Kumaraswamy accused Kharge of leveling baseless allegations aimed merely at stirring political controversy.

Kharge had questioned the financial transparency of the RSS during a book launch event in Bengaluru, suggesting that the organization, along with its approximately 2,500 affiliates, might be involved in a large-scale money laundering operation. He alleged that funds are being amassed globally, including from countries like America and England, describing this as a potential 'money racket.'

In response, Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Milind Parande sharply refuted Kharge's statements, labeling them as irresponsible attempts to undermine patriotic organizations. Similarly, Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao defended RSS's role in maintaining national unity, suggesting that the Congress party exploits divisive tactics over issues such as caste.

(With inputs from agencies.)