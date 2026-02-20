E-commerce Expansion: IAMAI's Digital Commerce Dialogue Targets the Future

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is gearing up for the Digital Commerce Dialogue on February 24, 2026, at The Leela Palace in New Delhi. This pivotal one-day event aims to unite government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders to map out the next stage of India's e-commerce growth.

A key highlight will be the release of a groundbreaking report titled "$300 Billion Connected Commerce: How Clicks and Bricks Are Defining the Future of India's E-Commerce," from the Boston Consulting Group. The report draws insights from a survey of over 12,000 consumers across India, both urban and rural.

IAMAI President Dr. Subho Ray emphasized the focus areas for the event—investment, logistics efficiency, technological advancement, and consumer protection. As e-commerce evolves as a vital part of India's digital economy, significant investments from giants like Amazon and planned IPOs from Flipkart point to India's ascent as a rapidly expanding digital commerce hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)