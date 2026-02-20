Left Menu

E-commerce Expansion: IAMAI's Digital Commerce Dialogue Targets the Future

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is hosting the Digital Commerce Dialogue on February 24, 2026, in New Delhi. The event will unveil a BCG report and gather industry leaders to discuss investment, technology, and consumer protection, aiming to advance India's e-commerce future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:14 IST
E-commerce Expansion: IAMAI's Digital Commerce Dialogue Targets the Future
  • Country:
  • India

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is gearing up for the Digital Commerce Dialogue on February 24, 2026, at The Leela Palace in New Delhi. This pivotal one-day event aims to unite government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders to map out the next stage of India's e-commerce growth.

A key highlight will be the release of a groundbreaking report titled "$300 Billion Connected Commerce: How Clicks and Bricks Are Defining the Future of India's E-Commerce," from the Boston Consulting Group. The report draws insights from a survey of over 12,000 consumers across India, both urban and rural.

IAMAI President Dr. Subho Ray emphasized the focus areas for the event—investment, logistics efficiency, technological advancement, and consumer protection. As e-commerce evolves as a vital part of India's digital economy, significant investments from giants like Amazon and planned IPOs from Flipkart point to India's ascent as a rapidly expanding digital commerce hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, including criminal conspiracy, against IYC workers: Officials.

AI Summit protest: Delhi Police registers case under various sections, inclu...

 India
2
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

 India
3
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

 Global
4
Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026