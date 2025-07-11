Left Menu

TCS Shares Plunge as Disappointing Earnings Trigger Broad-Based Selloff

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped nearly 3.50% due to underwhelming June quarter earnings, leading to a significant market valuation loss. The IT sector faced selling pressure, with major indices Sensex and Nifty also declining. Concerns about tepid quarterly performance and a cautious outlook heightened selloff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:51 IST
TCS Shares Plunge as Disappointing Earnings Trigger Broad-Based Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plummeted by nearly 3.50% following the release of lackluster June quarter earnings figures that failed to meet investor expectations.

At the BSE, TCS shares closed down 3.46% at Rs 3,265.40, with similar declines observed on the NSE. The company's market capitalization decreased by Rs 42,295.44 crore, positioning it as the worst-performing stock among Sensex and Nifty-listed firms.

This downward trend extended to the broader equity market, with the BSE Sensex shedding 689.81 points, or 0.83%, and the NSE Nifty dropping 205.40 points, or 0.81%. The weak performance of TCS has led analysts to express concerns over a tepid Q1 earnings season amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025