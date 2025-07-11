TCS Shares Plunge as Disappointing Earnings Trigger Broad-Based Selloff
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped nearly 3.50% due to underwhelming June quarter earnings, leading to a significant market valuation loss. The IT sector faced selling pressure, with major indices Sensex and Nifty also declining. Concerns about tepid quarterly performance and a cautious outlook heightened selloff.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plummeted by nearly 3.50% following the release of lackluster June quarter earnings figures that failed to meet investor expectations.
At the BSE, TCS shares closed down 3.46% at Rs 3,265.40, with similar declines observed on the NSE. The company's market capitalization decreased by Rs 42,295.44 crore, positioning it as the worst-performing stock among Sensex and Nifty-listed firms.
This downward trend extended to the broader equity market, with the BSE Sensex shedding 689.81 points, or 0.83%, and the NSE Nifty dropping 205.40 points, or 0.81%. The weak performance of TCS has led analysts to express concerns over a tepid Q1 earnings season amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
