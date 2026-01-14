Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Suffer Losses Amid Market Uncertainty

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the second consecutive session, hit by concerns over US tariffs on Iran-linked trade. Metals and PSU Banks sectors experienced gains, while the broader market saw cautious trading amid uncertainty in India-US trade and anticipation of US rate cuts.

The Indian stock market's primary indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a continued downtrend on Wednesday, closing at a loss for the second day in a row. The Sensex fell by 245 points or 0.29% to conclude at 83,382.71, whereas the Nifty 50 declined by 67 points or 0.26%, settling at 25,665.60.

Sectoral indices saw a decline overall, although notable gains were recorded in the Nifty Metal (2.70%) and PSU Bank (2.13%) sectors. The decline was primarily attributed to the prevailing pressures from new 25% US tariffs targeting countries trading with Iran, initiating a negative market opening.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, indicated a range-bound market activity, with profit booking observed in the lower and upper brackets. Meanwhile, hopes rekindled as India-U.S. trade negotiations resumed amid geopolitical concerns. Technical expert Vatsal Bhuva from LKP Securities noted the index's consolidation above breakout levels, signaling a need to regain momentum for significant advancement.

