Sensex and Nifty Slump Amidst Foreign Fund Outflows and Tech Lags

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday, initially gaining before succumbing to selling pressures, driven by unceasing foreign fund outflows.

Leading firms, among them Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech, encountered losses, while inflation ticked up to a three-month high, primarily due to increased food prices.

In contrast to declining domestic indices, Asian and US markets presented a brighter trajectory, with indices like Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining ground.