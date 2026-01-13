Sensex and Nifty Slump Amidst Foreign Fund Outflows and Tech Lags
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced volatility, initially rising before falling amidst foreign fund outflows and declining blue-chip stocks. Key firms like Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech faltered, while inflation rose. Despite positives in Asian and US markets, domestic benchmarks closed lower.
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday, initially gaining before succumbing to selling pressures, driven by unceasing foreign fund outflows.
Leading firms, among them Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech, encountered losses, while inflation ticked up to a three-month high, primarily due to increased food prices.
In contrast to declining domestic indices, Asian and US markets presented a brighter trajectory, with indices like Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining ground.
