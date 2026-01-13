Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Slump Amidst Foreign Fund Outflows and Tech Lags

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced volatility, initially rising before falling amidst foreign fund outflows and declining blue-chip stocks. Key firms like Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech faltered, while inflation rose. Despite positives in Asian and US markets, domestic benchmarks closed lower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:03 IST
Sensex and Nifty Slump Amidst Foreign Fund Outflows and Tech Lags
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday, initially gaining before succumbing to selling pressures, driven by unceasing foreign fund outflows.

Leading firms, among them Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech, encountered losses, while inflation ticked up to a three-month high, primarily due to increased food prices.

In contrast to declining domestic indices, Asian and US markets presented a brighter trajectory, with indices like Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining ground.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026