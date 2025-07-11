Left Menu

Blue Dart Launches Rakhi Express Campaign to Ease Festive Gifting

Blue Dart Express Limited unveils the Rakhi Express Campaign, offering significant discounts on shipments from India to global destinations during Raksha Bandhan. From July 8 to August 9, 2025, customers can enjoy up to 40% savings on domestic and 50% on international deliveries. Chief Commercial Officer Dipanjan Banerjee emphasizes strengthening festive connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:11 IST
Blue Dart Launches Rakhi Express Campaign to Ease Festive Gifting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Dart Express Limited has launched its 'Rakhi Express Campaign', designed to make Raksha Bandhan more memorable and accessible for customers in India and globally. The campaign, running from July 8 to August 9, 2025, offers special discounts on both domestic and international shipments.

Domestic customers can avail up to 40% off on shipments weighing between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg, while international customers can save up to 50% on packages ranging from 0.5 kg to 20 kg. This initiative aims to facilitate cost-effective and reliable delivery of rakhis and gifts, bridging long distances.

Dipanjan Banerjee, Blue Dart's Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan, stating that the campaign strives to ease festive gifting with efficient logistics solutions. Customers can access this offer at all Blue Dart DHL stores and Franchisee Collection Centres for seamless deliveries.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025