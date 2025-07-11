Blue Dart Launches Rakhi Express Campaign to Ease Festive Gifting

Blue Dart Express Limited has launched its 'Rakhi Express Campaign', designed to make Raksha Bandhan more memorable and accessible for customers in India and globally. The campaign, running from July 8 to August 9, 2025, offers special discounts on both domestic and international shipments.

Domestic customers can avail up to 40% off on shipments weighing between 0.5 kg and 2.5 kg, while international customers can save up to 50% on packages ranging from 0.5 kg to 20 kg. This initiative aims to facilitate cost-effective and reliable delivery of rakhis and gifts, bridging long distances.

Dipanjan Banerjee, Blue Dart's Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan, stating that the campaign strives to ease festive gifting with efficient logistics solutions. Customers can access this offer at all Blue Dart DHL stores and Franchisee Collection Centres for seamless deliveries.