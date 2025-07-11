Smartworks IPO Sees Strong Interest on Day Two
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd's IPO was subscribed 1.15 times on the second day of bidding, with strong interest from non-institutional and retail investors. The company aims to raise nearly Rs 600 crore to expand its operations and reduce debt, offering shares in the price band of Rs 387-407.
- Country:
- India
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd's initial public offering garnered significant interest, with subscriptions reaching 1.15 times the shares on offer by the second day of bidding.
According to NSE data, 1,19,96,496 shares were bid for against the 1,04,01,828 shares available. The non-institutional investors' segment was notably enthusiastic, subscribing 1.79 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 1.18 times, and qualified institutional buyers marked 63% subscription.
The company has already secured Rs 173.64 crore from anchor investors. Its IPO aims to gather almost Rs 600 crore for business expansion and debt reduction, with the price per share set between Rs 387 and Rs 407. The fresh issue size has been lowered to Rs 445 crore, drastically revised from the earlier Rs 550 crore, reducing the sale by promoters as well. Planned for closure on July 14, the funds raised are earmarked for capital outlays on new centers as well as loan repayments.
The Gurugram-based entity, offering managed flexible office solutions, is a significant player with 48 active coworking centers encompassing over 1.9 lakh seats. JM Financial Ltd, BOB Capital Markets Ltd, and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are spearheading the IPO bidding process.
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Defense Budget: Troop Raises and High-Tech Investments Amid Cutbacks
India's Global Expansion: Goyal Spurs Investment and Skill Boost
Sukhpal Ahluwalia Urges UK Firms to Boost Investment in Burgeoning Indian Market
Worldline Shares Rebound After Media Allegations
New ECMWF Experiments Prove Weather Investments in Poor Nations Improve Forecasts