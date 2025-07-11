Senator Raises Concerns Over United-JetBlue Partnership

Senator Richard Blumenthal is voicing apprehension about a new proposed partnership between United Airlines and JetBlue Airways, fearing it might diminish competition in the aviation sector.

In communication with the airlines' CEOs, Blumenthal demands transparency on how this alliance, named 'Blue Sky,' might lead to higher prices and fewer travel options.

Particularly, the senator is worried about the repercussions for travelers in the New York City area, urging both companies to disclose pertinent records and future plans regarding their collaboration.