New Leadership Appointments in Indian Railways: A Strategic Move

The Ministry of Railways has appointed Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Vivek Kumar Gupta as general managers for the South Central and Western railway zones, respectively. Srivastava will assume his role from CORE, while Gupta transitions from NHSRCL. This restructuring follows strategic planning preceding management retirements scheduled for June 2025.

Updated: 11-07-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways announced significant leadership appointments on Friday, designating Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Vivek Kumar Gupta as general managers for the South Central and Western zones.

Srivastava, currently serving as General Manager of the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, will take over the leadership of South Central Railway. The President's approval marks a notable transition for Srivastava, effective immediately upon his assuming the position.

Meanwhile, Vivek Kumar Gupta, currently Managing Director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, will assume the role of General Manager for Western Railway. Both appointments precede planned retirements of the current managers in June 2025, ensuring a seamless transition in the railway administration.

