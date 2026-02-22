Left Menu

Pakistan's Retaliatory Strike: Targeting Terrorism Across Borders

In response to recent rebel attacks and allegations of terrorism involving Afghanistan's soil, Pakistan conducted a military operation targeting terrorist hideouts across the border. This move comes amid escalating tensions, as Pakistan urges the Afghan Taliban to prevent terrorism and urges international pressure to uphold regional peace.

  • Pakistan

In a decisive midnight military operation, Pakistan targeted at least seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, striking back after a series of rebel attacks. Early Sunday reports confirm the action follows a suicide attack that claimed the lives of an army lieutenant colonel and a soldier in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, just a day earlier.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asserts that these terrorist activities involved a Shiite mosque in Islamabad and multiple incidents in Bajaur and Bannu, orchestrated by Khwarij with Afghan-based guidance. Claims of responsibility emerged from Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province.

Despite urging the Afghan Taliban regime to curb terrorist activities from their territory, Pakistan alleges Kabul's inaction and has resorted to precise intelligence-based targeting of threats along the border. Pakistan seeks the international community's assistance to ensure the Taliban adhere to commitments from the Doha Agreement, promoting regional security as relations strain over unresolved accusations.

