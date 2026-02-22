Modi to Inaugurate Namo Bharat Train Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the inauguration of the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services this Sunday, enhancing the transit network in the region.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport by 11 am, followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will join him in welcoming attendees.

Scheduled to flag off at 12.30 pm, the transport services are part of a larger initiative to boost rapid regional connectivity, linking Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut efficiently.

