Walmart Recalls Hazardous Water Bottles

Walmart is recalling approximately 850,000 Ozark Trail stainless steel water bottles due to a lid defect causing potential vision hazards. The recall aims to prevent further injuries after two consumers experienced permanent vision loss. Affected customers can return bottles for a refund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walmart has initiated the recall of about 850,000 stainless steel water bottles due to the risk of the lid ejecting forcefully, posing a significant risk of injury. The recall involves the Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles sold nationwide since 2017.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, these bottles pose serious impact and laceration hazards. The lids may eject unexpectedly if the bottles contain food or carbonated beverages over time, as demonstrated by incidents that led to permanent vision loss for two people.

Walmart advises consumers to cease using the affected bottles immediately and seek a full refund either through Walmart's customer service or by returning the product to a physical store location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

