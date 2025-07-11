Walmart Recalls Hazardous Water Bottles

Walmart has initiated the recall of about 850,000 stainless steel water bottles due to the risk of the lid ejecting forcefully, posing a significant risk of injury. The recall involves the Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles sold nationwide since 2017.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, these bottles pose serious impact and laceration hazards. The lids may eject unexpectedly if the bottles contain food or carbonated beverages over time, as demonstrated by incidents that led to permanent vision loss for two people.

Walmart advises consumers to cease using the affected bottles immediately and seek a full refund either through Walmart's customer service or by returning the product to a physical store location.

