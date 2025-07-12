Left Menu

Fatal Air India Crash: Investigators Probe Fuel Switch Anomaly

An Indian aviation investigation report reveals that fuel cutoff switches on engines shifted unexpectedly during the fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. No immediate actions are advised for Boeing 787-8 and GE GEnx-1B engines. Authorities continue to investigate the decade's deadliest aviation incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:01 IST
Fatal Air India Crash: Investigators Probe Fuel Switch Anomaly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An initial investigation by Indian aviation authorities into the fatal crash of an Air India flight that killed 260 people last month in Ahmedabad reveals a peculiar anomaly. The plane's fuel cutoff switches on both engines shifted from the 'cutoff' position to 'run' in quick succession around the time of the accident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India, which operates under the nation's civil aviation ministry, disclosed these findings. At present, the agency has not recommended any immediate action for operators or manufacturers of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft and GE GEnx-1B engines.

The probe is a response to what is considered the most catastrophic aviation disaster globally in the last ten years. Despite the preliminary findings, the investigation continues as authorities strive to uncover the underlying causes behind the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025