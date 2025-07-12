Fatal Air India Crash: Investigators Probe Fuel Switch Anomaly

An initial investigation by Indian aviation authorities into the fatal crash of an Air India flight that killed 260 people last month in Ahmedabad reveals a peculiar anomaly. The plane's fuel cutoff switches on both engines shifted from the 'cutoff' position to 'run' in quick succession around the time of the accident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India, which operates under the nation's civil aviation ministry, disclosed these findings. At present, the agency has not recommended any immediate action for operators or manufacturers of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft and GE GEnx-1B engines.

The probe is a response to what is considered the most catastrophic aviation disaster globally in the last ten years. Despite the preliminary findings, the investigation continues as authorities strive to uncover the underlying causes behind the tragedy.

