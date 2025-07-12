Behind the Tragedy: Unraveling the Boeing 787 Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report regarding one of the country's deadliest aviation incidents. The crash, involving a Boeing 787-8 aircraft belonging to Air India, occurred shortly after takeoff on June 12, at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.

The unfortunate event resulted in the tragic loss of 260 lives, leaving only one survivor from the 242 people on board. This incident marks the first fatal accident for Boeing's 787 model, leading to intensified scrutiny and the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the cause and prevent future occurrences.

Key developments include the recovery of the plane's black boxes and Air India's temporary scale-back of operations to enhance safety inspections. Compensation has been offered to victims' families, while international aviation authorities are now engaged in the ongoing investigation.