Tragic Plunge: Inside the Fatal Air India Flight Disaster
A preliminary report on the Air India Flight AI171 crash reveals fuel supply to both engines was cut off, leading to a catastrophic crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The flight, bound for London, resulted in the deaths of 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.
Air India Flight AI171 plummeted shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad due to a simultaneous cessation of fuel supply to its engines, a preliminary report has revealed. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash led to the deaths of nearly all onboard and additional casualties on the ground.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau detailed that both fuel control switches were moved to the cutoff position almost immediately post-takeoff, sparking confusion in the cockpit. Despite attempts to relight the engines, only one engine partially recovered, failing to prevent the fatal incident.
Air India and Boeing expressed condolences, vowing cooperation with ongoing investigations. The report has not recommended any immediate actions, and further analysis will continue to uncover more details about this tragic aviation accident.
Investigation team will examine additional evidence that are being sought from stakeholders: AAIB in preliminary report on AI plane crash.
