Exploring Saudi Investment Opportunities in India's Fertilizer Sector

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda urged Saudi Arabian companies to invest in India's fertile markets. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, he met business leaders, including Abdulaziz Al Qahtani of the Saudi India Business Council, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment prospects.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda has called on Saudi Arabian companies to invest in India's burgeoning fertilizer sector during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by senior officials and representatives from numerous fertilizer firms, Nadda met with prominent business figures, including Abdulaziz Al Qahtani, Chairman of the Saudi India Business Council.

During interactions with the business community in Dammam, Eastern Province, the minister highlighted the growing ties between India and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing new investment opportunities in India's economy, a statement from the ministry indicated.

