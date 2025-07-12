Metro Chaos: Accidental Fall Disrupts Kolkata's Blue Line
A person accidentally fell on the tracks at Kolkata's Central Station, causing disruptions on the Metro Railway's Blue Line. Services between Kabi Subhas-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park were affected. Power was temporarily cut to facilitate the rescue, intending to restore full normalcy swiftly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A man accidentally fell onto the tracks at Kolkata's Central Metro Station, leading to significant service disruptions.
The incident, which occurred around 11:50 am, prompted the shutdown of power in the third line to aid in the man's rescue.
Train services were truncated between Kabi Subhas-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park on the Blue Line in response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traffic Disruption on Don River Amid Ukrainian Drone Cleanup
Elephant Disruption in Ahmedabad's 148th Rath Yatra
Peaceful Passage with a Giant Disruption: The 148th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Underway Amid Severe Weather Disruptions
Intense Rescue Operations and Suspended Pilgrimage Amid Uttarkashi Landslide