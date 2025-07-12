Left Menu

Metro Chaos: Accidental Fall Disrupts Kolkata's Blue Line

A person accidentally fell on the tracks at Kolkata's Central Station, causing disruptions on the Metro Railway's Blue Line. Services between Kabi Subhas-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park were affected. Power was temporarily cut to facilitate the rescue, intending to restore full normalcy swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A man accidentally fell onto the tracks at Kolkata's Central Metro Station, leading to significant service disruptions.

The incident, which occurred around 11:50 am, prompted the shutdown of power in the third line to aid in the man's rescue.

Train services were truncated between Kabi Subhas-Maidan and Dakshineswar-Girish Park on the Blue Line in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

