Aviation Oversight: Stabilizing IndiGo Amid Disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Tuesday that its sustained regulatory oversight and corrective actions have stabilized operations at IndiGo Airlines. Following massive flight disruptions last month, the airline now maintains a sufficient number of pilots to ensure compliance with new flight duty regulations without interruptions.

Having imposed fines totaling Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for December's operational chaos, the DGCA continues to monitor the airline's adherence to regulations, particularly focusing on crew rosters, system robustness, and compliance with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). During a review meeting, IndiGo assured stability in its network post-February 10, buoyed by its current pilot availability and increased crew strength.

During December, around 2,507 flights were canceled, affecting over 300,000 passengers due to crew mismanagement and inadequate operational buffers. However, corrective measures, including the removal of FDTL exemptions and the deployment of DGCA officers at key operational points, have been put in place to ensure improved service reliability. IndiGo is also required to provide a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to encourage systemic corrections.

