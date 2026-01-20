Left Menu

Aviation Oversight: Stabilizing IndiGo Amid Disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented regulatory measures to stabilize IndiGo's operations after significant flight disruptions. With adequate pilot numbers now ensured, the airline is expected to comply with new flight duty norms without disruptions. The DGCA is closely monitoring operations to prevent future issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:17 IST
Aviation Oversight: Stabilizing IndiGo Amid Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Tuesday that its sustained regulatory oversight and corrective actions have stabilized operations at IndiGo Airlines. Following massive flight disruptions last month, the airline now maintains a sufficient number of pilots to ensure compliance with new flight duty regulations without interruptions.

Having imposed fines totaling Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for December's operational chaos, the DGCA continues to monitor the airline's adherence to regulations, particularly focusing on crew rosters, system robustness, and compliance with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). During a review meeting, IndiGo assured stability in its network post-February 10, buoyed by its current pilot availability and increased crew strength.

During December, around 2,507 flights were canceled, affecting over 300,000 passengers due to crew mismanagement and inadequate operational buffers. However, corrective measures, including the removal of FDTL exemptions and the deployment of DGCA officers at key operational points, have been put in place to ensure improved service reliability. IndiGo is also required to provide a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to encourage systemic corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

 India
2
Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

 India
3
Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

 Global
4

Groww Prime: Revolutionizing Mutual Fund Management for DIY Investors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026