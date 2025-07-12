Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Rohta

A tragic accident occurred near Rohta block as a motorcycle collided head-on with a brick-laden tractor, claiming the lives of three young individuals. The incident also injured a passerby. Police are searching for the tractor driver, who fled the scene following the fatal crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:06 IST
A devastating accident took place near Rohta block on Saturday morning, claiming the lives of three young men when their motorcycle crashed head-on with a tractor transporting bricks, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 7 am during the trio's journey from Meerut to Baraut. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, reported that the motorcycle skidded while attempting to overtake, leading to the tragic collision.

The three victims, identified as Shahzad, 18, Arshad, 19, and Raheesuddin alias Roju, 18, died instantly, while a passerby sustained injuries. Police have launched a search operation for the tractor driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

