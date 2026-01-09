Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Local Man's Life Cut Short by Speeding Tractor

A 30-year-old man named Kamal Singh died after his motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Ujjapur village. He was returning home after booking a tent for his daughter's upcoming naming ceremony. The police are investigating, and the tractor driver is currently on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:38 IST
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man tragically lost his life in a road accident on Friday. The incident occurred near Ujjapur village when a speeding tractor collided with the victim's motorcycle, leaving him critically injured.

Locals promptly assisted in rushing the injured man, identified as Kamal Singh, to a nearby medical college. Despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Singh, a resident of Ujjapur village, was returning home after arranging a tent for his daughter's naming ceremony scheduled for January 11.

The police have launched an investigation following the registration of a formal complaint. The tractor involved in the accident has been seized, although the driver remains at large. Legal proceedings are ongoing, according to Station House Officer Vinod Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

