Tragic Collision: Local Man's Life Cut Short by Speeding Tractor

A 30-year-old man tragically lost his life in a road accident on Friday. The incident occurred near Ujjapur village when a speeding tractor collided with the victim's motorcycle, leaving him critically injured.

Locals promptly assisted in rushing the injured man, identified as Kamal Singh, to a nearby medical college. Despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Singh, a resident of Ujjapur village, was returning home after arranging a tent for his daughter's naming ceremony scheduled for January 11.

The police have launched an investigation following the registration of a formal complaint. The tractor involved in the accident has been seized, although the driver remains at large. Legal proceedings are ongoing, according to Station House Officer Vinod Kumar.

