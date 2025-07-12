Mystery of the Fatal Air India Crash: Investigators Probe Cockpit Confusion

A preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau highlights cockpit confusion before the Air India jetliner crash that killed 260 people. The report, released Saturday, describes how engine fuel cutoff switches flipped simultaneously, starving the engines and causing the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to lose thrust after taking off from Ahmedabad bound for London.

Questions have arisen about the positioning of these critical switches. CCTV showed a ram air turbine indicating a loss of power but failed to clarify why the switches moved to cutoff. Pilots are recorded discussing the fuel cutoff, but the report doesn't name who cut fuel or sent the Mayday call.

Despite the open inquiry, the Civil Aviation Minister urges patience for the final report. The crash poses challenges to Tata Group's efforts to restore Air India's reputation. The U.S. and Boeing have expressed commitment to follow the investigation, yet no formal recommendations target the operation of Boeing 787 jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)