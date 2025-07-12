OnBoard: Empowering Independence for Visually Impaired Commuters

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a groundbreaking assistive device named OnBoard, aimed at providing enhanced mobility for visually impaired commuters. Officials announced Friday that this system will increase independence and safety across the fleet.

Designed for visually impaired and low-vision passengers, OnBoard promotes independence by utilizing a two-part communication mechanism—one part being a handheld remote for users and the other an installed unit on the bus. Users activate the device to announce bus details audibly, ensuring easier navigation.

Following a successful trial involving 25 buses and over 500 users, BMTC plans to expand OnBoard's implementation to 500 vehicles by August 2025. This initiative has gained interest from other states, marking a significant step toward making public transport accessible to all.