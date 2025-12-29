IIT Delhi Students Shine Amid Global Job Market Challenges

In a remarkable achievement, students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have secured 1,275 job offers during the ongoing placement season for the 2025-26 academic year, the institute announced.

Amidst a challenging global job market, IIT Delhi saw early hiring momentum grow, recording over 300 pre-placement offers, a 33% rise from the previous year. Top recruiters making significant offers include industry giants such as Amazon, Accenture, and Google, with students accepting more than 35 international offers from global companies across regions like Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Professor Naresh V Datla, in charge of the Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi, commended the students' performance, highlighting their academic excellence and adaptability. Co-Professor Suresh Neelakantan noted the office's ongoing efforts to enhance collaborative ties with diverse recruiters to provide even more opportunities as placement activities continue through May.