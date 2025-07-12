Air India Investigates: Unraveling the Ahmedabad Tragedy
Air India plans to engage its pilots in reviewing the preliminary report of the tragic Ahmedabad crash on June 12, which killed almost all passengers. The report indicates fuel supply cut-off caused this disaster. The investigation has raised concerns regarding mechanical errors and calls for a deeper probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India announced on Saturday its plan to involve pilots in dissecting the preliminary findings regarding the devastating Ahmedabad crash of June 12.
The early report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed a fuel supply cutoff causing the deadly incident, prompting confusion and immediate descent.
The crash, which claimed almost all lives on board and several on the ground, requires thorough scrutiny, as Air India emphasizes learning from this tragedy to enhance safety measures.
