Left Menu

Air India Investigates: Unraveling the Ahmedabad Tragedy

Air India plans to engage its pilots in reviewing the preliminary report of the tragic Ahmedabad crash on June 12, which killed almost all passengers. The report indicates fuel supply cut-off caused this disaster. The investigation has raised concerns regarding mechanical errors and calls for a deeper probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST
Air India Investigates: Unraveling the Ahmedabad Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced on Saturday its plan to involve pilots in dissecting the preliminary findings regarding the devastating Ahmedabad crash of June 12.

The early report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed a fuel supply cutoff causing the deadly incident, prompting confusion and immediate descent.

The crash, which claimed almost all lives on board and several on the ground, requires thorough scrutiny, as Air India emphasizes learning from this tragedy to enhance safety measures.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025