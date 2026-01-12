Odisha Unites in Patriotic Song: 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'
Over 50 lakh participants from educational institutions across Odisha participated in a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram', celebrating the song's 150th anniversary. The event was organized on National Youth Day, featuring pledges for self-reliance and showcasing the spirit of patriotism through various educational activities.
In a grand display of patriotism, over 50 lakh students, teachers, and staff from educational institutions across Odisha joined together in a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram' on Monday, marking the song's 150th anniversary.
Organized by Odisha's education departments, the event aligned with National Youth Day celebrations, aimed at inspiring self-reliance and nationalism among participants. Educational institutions shared moments from the event on social media, showcasing the unified spirit.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj lauded the initiative's success, emphasizing its historic significance as establishments across the state engaged in various activities, including collective singing, quizzes, and debates, strengthening the message of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'
