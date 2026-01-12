Left Menu

Odisha Unites in Patriotic Song: 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

Over 50 lakh participants from educational institutions across Odisha participated in a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram', celebrating the song's 150th anniversary. The event was organized on National Youth Day, featuring pledges for self-reliance and showcasing the spirit of patriotism through various educational activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:33 IST
Odisha Unites in Patriotic Song: 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand display of patriotism, over 50 lakh students, teachers, and staff from educational institutions across Odisha joined together in a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram' on Monday, marking the song's 150th anniversary.

Organized by Odisha's education departments, the event aligned with National Youth Day celebrations, aimed at inspiring self-reliance and nationalism among participants. Educational institutions shared moments from the event on social media, showcasing the unified spirit.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj lauded the initiative's success, emphasizing its historic significance as establishments across the state engaged in various activities, including collective singing, quizzes, and debates, strengthening the message of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

 United States
2
Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

 India
3
Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

 India
4
Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026