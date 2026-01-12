Left Menu

German Chancellor's Landmark Visit: Strengthening Indo-German Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commenced his first official visit to India, marking his inaugural trip to Asia since taking office. The visit, coinciding with significant anniversaries of Indo-German relations, aims to bolster partnerships in education, technology, and trade, highlighted by visa-free transit for Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:34 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs media on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first official visit to India in the silver jubilee year of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a diplomatic milestone, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz embarked on his first official visit to India, signifying a pivotal moment in Indo-German relations. Welcomed warmly in Ahmedabad, Merz's visit to Asia is his first since assuming office, emphasizing the significance of this Indo-German engagement.

A high-powered official and business delegation accompanied the Chancellor, highlighting the importance both nations place on economic and strategic ties. The two-day visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Indo-German strategic partnership and 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz discussed a comprehensive roadmap to deepen cooperation in education, with Modi inviting German universities to establish campuses in India. Further strengthening people-to-people links, Germany announced visa-free transit for Indians. The leaders also engaged with CEOs at the India-Germany CEO Forum, announcing new initiatives in technology and renewable energy cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

