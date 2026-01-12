Left Menu

Jammu's Waste-to-Wonders: A Smart City Transformation

Jammu is constructing a 40-foot-high replica of the Statue of Unity at a new 'waste to wonder park', part of a Smart City initiative. This park will feature replicas of 14 monuments made from recycled waste, with facilities offering both recreational and educational opportunities, enhancing tourism appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:32 IST
Jammu's Waste-to-Wonders: A Smart City Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu is gearing up to unveil a 40-foot-high replica of the Statue of Unity in its innovative 'waste to wonder park'. This flagship project, under the Jammu Smart City Limited, aims to merge sustainable waste management with tourism, making it a significant attraction for both locals and visitors.

Constructed along the Tawi river, the park will showcase 14 iconic monuments from around the globe, crafted primarily from recycled waste. This initiative is poised to be more than just an aesthetic marvel; it will serve as a comprehensive recreational and educational hub equipped with an administrative block, ticketing counters, food courts, and adventure zones.

The project, expected to complete by March, is a testament to how urban renewal can transform waste sites into vibrant tourist spots. With artistic input from Ram Krishen Augisti's team of scrap artists, the park will also contribute to environmental consciousness by showcasing creative repurposing of discarded materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026