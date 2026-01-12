Jammu's Waste-to-Wonders: A Smart City Transformation

Jammu is gearing up to unveil a 40-foot-high replica of the Statue of Unity in its innovative 'waste to wonder park'. This flagship project, under the Jammu Smart City Limited, aims to merge sustainable waste management with tourism, making it a significant attraction for both locals and visitors.

Constructed along the Tawi river, the park will showcase 14 iconic monuments from around the globe, crafted primarily from recycled waste. This initiative is poised to be more than just an aesthetic marvel; it will serve as a comprehensive recreational and educational hub equipped with an administrative block, ticketing counters, food courts, and adventure zones.

The project, expected to complete by March, is a testament to how urban renewal can transform waste sites into vibrant tourist spots. With artistic input from Ram Krishen Augisti's team of scrap artists, the park will also contribute to environmental consciousness by showcasing creative repurposing of discarded materials.

