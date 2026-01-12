Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Rising BLO Deaths Amidst Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

A group of booth-level officers protested in front of the West Bengal CEO's office against the Election Commission's indifference to BLOs' deaths during the electoral roll revision. Facing severe stress and health issues, they demanded intervention, workload rationalization, and compensation for affected officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:35 IST
Protest Erupts Over Rising BLO Deaths Amidst Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest, a group of booth-level officers staged a protest outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office, expressing dissatisfaction with the Election Commission's (EC) response to recent BLO fatalities linked to the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee claims members are enduring severe mental and physical strain due to intense workload demands. Stress from tight deadlines, comprehensive field verification, and data scrutiny is reportedly causing significant health issues and, in some instances, death.

Protesters criticized the EC for not announcing compensation for affected BLOs. They highlighted the state government's provision of compensation during election duties and demanded similar measures from the EC, alongside workload management and compensation policies for those involved in the SSR process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader: A Call for Prisoner Release

Pope Leo Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader: A Call for Prisoner Release

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill

Tensions Rise Over Sacred Tree at Thiruparankundram Hill

 India
3
Tragic Fall or Foul Play? Young Man's Death Under Investigation

Tragic Fall or Foul Play? Young Man's Death Under Investigation

 India
4
Deadly Bomb Blast Targets Pakistani Police in Violent Resurgence

Deadly Bomb Blast Targets Pakistani Police in Violent Resurgence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026