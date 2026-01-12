DR.Rashel Unveils New Rice Water Serum for Modern Skincare

DR.Rashel has announced the release of its latest skincare innovation, the Rice Water Serum, in New Delhi. This launch expands their rice water range, which already includes a day and a night cream.

Rice water is renowned for its skin-conditioning attributes. The newly introduced serum is lightweight and swiftly absorbed, ensuring skin nourishment without any greasy residue. It's engineered for daily application, perfectly aligning with the existing rice water cream products.

Co-Founders Pravin Bera and Devji Hathiyani express their aim of evolving traditional beauty rituals into easy-to-use, modern formulations for everyday skin care, with Hathiyani emphasizing the comprehensive routine offered by the expanded product line.

