DR.Rashel Unveils New Rice Water Serum for Modern Skincare

DR.Rashel has launched the Rice Water Serum, complementing its existing skincare line, which includes Rice Water Day and Night Creams. This serum, based on ancient beauty practices, is designed for easy integration into daily routines, ensuring hydration and nourishment without a greasy feel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:31 IST
DR.Rashel Introduces Rice Water Serum, Expanding Its Rice Water Skincare Range. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DR.Rashel has announced the release of its latest skincare innovation, the Rice Water Serum, in New Delhi. This launch expands their rice water range, which already includes a day and a night cream.

Rice water is renowned for its skin-conditioning attributes. The newly introduced serum is lightweight and swiftly absorbed, ensuring skin nourishment without any greasy residue. It's engineered for daily application, perfectly aligning with the existing rice water cream products.

Co-Founders Pravin Bera and Devji Hathiyani express their aim of evolving traditional beauty rituals into easy-to-use, modern formulations for everyday skin care, with Hathiyani emphasizing the comprehensive routine offered by the expanded product line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

