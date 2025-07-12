Left Menu

Kumar Mangalam Birla Joins USISPF Board, Strengthening US-India Ties

Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, joins the USISPF Board, bolstering US-India economic collaboration. Recognized for his leadership, Birla aims to further amplify bilateral ties and investments. His Group is the biggest Indian greenfield investor in the US, playing a pivotal role in the nation's manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:42 IST
Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, has been appointed to the board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) as part of its Executive Committee. This move is expected to further solidify economic ties between the United States and India.

Birla, who received the Global Leadership Award at the 2025 USISPF Leadership Summit, acknowledged USISPF's role in enhancing strategic and economic collaborations between the two countries. Expressing pride in being the largest Indian investor in the US, he emphasized the significance of this partnership in shaping global commerce and innovation.

With investments exceeding USD 15 billion across 15 US states, the Aditya Birla Group is a key player in the US manufacturing sector. This is exemplified by their subsidiary Novelis, the largest aluminum recycling firm globally. USISPF leaders lauded Birla's commitment to innovation and community development, aligning with their mission to foster mutual prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

