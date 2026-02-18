Senegal's Strategic Talks with the IMF: Navigating Economic Collaboration
Senegal is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to discuss a new funding programme with national interests at heart. The country, committed to fulfilling its financial obligations, faces challenges as the suspension of a prior IMF programme affects agreements with other international donors.
Senegal is in ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, prioritizing its national interests, said a senior adviser to the president. On Wednesday, the adviser told Reuters that Senegal remains devoted to honoring its financial commitments.
Aminata Toure, High Representative of Senegal's President, emphasized the country's commitment to its financial promises. However, she remarked that the halt in the country's former IMF programme has influenced other donor agreements.
The discussions are part of Senegal's effort to stabilize its economic framework and maintain collaborations with global financial entities as it seeks IMF cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
