Senegal's Strategic Talks with the IMF: Navigating Economic Collaboration

Senegal is in ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, prioritizing its national interests, said a senior adviser to the president. On Wednesday, the adviser told Reuters that Senegal remains devoted to honoring its financial commitments.

Aminata Toure, High Representative of Senegal's President, emphasized the country's commitment to its financial promises. However, she remarked that the halt in the country's former IMF programme has influenced other donor agreements.

The discussions are part of Senegal's effort to stabilize its economic framework and maintain collaborations with global financial entities as it seeks IMF cooperation.

