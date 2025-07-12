Air India Tragedy: Pilot Error or System Failure?

A preliminary investigation into the crash of Air India Flight 171 highlights a possible catastrophic pilot error, as both engines' fuel control switches were seemingly cut off mid-flight. This has led to speculations about whether the calamity stemmed from human oversight or systemic flaws.

The crash, which occurred seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killed all but one of the 242 passengers and claimed 19 lives on the ground. Despite the grim findings, the Airlines Pilots Association of India criticized the report, labeling it biased and prematurely concluded. They argue that the investigation lacks transparency and fails to acknowledge other critical factors.

The company and industry experts express concern that the report doesn't provide a comprehensive analysis or definitive answers. They also noted the absence of key information, such as cockpit camera footage, that could further elucidate the incident. Air India and Boeing continue to coordinate with authorities as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)