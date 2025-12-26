Left Menu

Former China Life president expelled from Communist Party after corruption probe

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:13 IST
The former president of China ‌Life Insurance, Yang Chao, was expelled from the ⁠Communist Party after an investigation by China's anti-graft watchdog found he had ​committed violations including accepting bribes, ‍the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Yang, who was also ⁠the ‌Communist ⁠Party chief at the state-owned insurance company, ‍accepted kickbacks for helping people in recruitment ​and promotion and allowed his ⁠family members to abuse his power ⁠and influence, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

Yang's ill-gotten ⁠gains have been confiscated and his ⁠case was ‌transferred to prosecutors, the CCDI said.

