Probe into Air India Crash Highlights Pilot Actions, Leaves Critical Questions Unanswered

The preliminary probe into the Air India crash has brought the pilots' actions under scrutiny while failing to address crucial recommendations for Boeing 787-8 operators. Experts revealed these developments on Saturday, highlighting gaps in the ongoing investigation.

Key findings from the 15-page preliminary report include a critical incident involving fuel switches, which were cut off within a second of each other, leading to a loss of thrust and altitude and resulting in a crash that killed 260 people. However, missing elements like the complete transcript of the cockpit voice recording leave room for speculation.

Concerns of a possible bias against the pilots have emerged, as the Airline Pilots' Association of India requests a thorough, unbiased investigation. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu cautioned against premature judgments, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive final report.