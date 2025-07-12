BJP MP Questions Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy questions the causes behind the crash of Air India flight 171, pointing to potential pilot errors as outlined in the AAIB's preliminary report. The Airlines Pilots Association of India contests the findings, citing potential bias. The crash resulted after both engines lost power.
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, also a commercial licensed pilot, has raised concerns about the Air India Flight 171 incident post-crash events. He noted that preliminary reports suggest the pilots might have inadvertently turned off and on the fuel switches before the engines flamed out, leading to the crash.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report indicates that both engines' fuel control switches were cut off shortly after takeoff. Rudy cautioned that despite the pilots taking corrective measures, the engines' failure to reignite appropriately contributed to the crash's unfortunate outcome.
The Airlines Pilots Association of India has criticized the report, describing the investigation as secretive and prematurely conclusive. They argue that well-experienced pilots took necessary actions, but external obstructions and insufficient speed prevented full engine recovery.
