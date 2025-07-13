Bihar Sets Ambitious Job Creation Target for Youths

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ambitious initiative to provide one crore youth with employment opportunities over the next five years.

The plan involves creating jobs in both the government and private sectors, setting up Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University to advance skill development.

This move, part of the 'Saat Nischay' programme, aims to empower future generations and bolster the state's workforce, ahead of forthcoming assembly elections.