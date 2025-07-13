Left Menu

Bihar Sets Ambitious Job Creation Target for Youths

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, announces an ambitious plan to provide jobs for one crore youths over the next five years. This includes the establishment of Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University to enhance skill development and connect youths with self-employment opportunities, aligning with the government's 'Saat Nischay' programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:58 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ambitious initiative to provide one crore youth with employment opportunities over the next five years.

The plan involves creating jobs in both the government and private sectors, setting up Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University to advance skill development.

This move, part of the 'Saat Nischay' programme, aims to empower future generations and bolster the state's workforce, ahead of forthcoming assembly elections.

