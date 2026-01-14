Mizoram's Call to Arms: Inspiring Youth to Serve
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma encourages youth to join the Indian Army. He highlights the historic contributions of Mizos in wars for India, and emphasizes increased enrollment in security forces. Efforts include the Mizo Territorial Army and educational opportunities at Sainik School Chhingchhip. Welfare schemes support veterans' healthcare needs.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has issued a call to arms, urging young Mizos to consider careers within the Indian Army and other security forces. He made this appeal while addressing an event, underscoring the significant contributions made by Mizos during India's freedom struggle, World War II, and subsequent wars to defend the nation.
In a push to enlist more young individuals, Lalduhoma revealed that the state government has initiated the Mizo Territorial Army. Recruitment efforts for this unit are ongoing, and strategies are being implemented to boost enrollment at the state's only Sainik School located in Chhingchhip within the Serchhip district.
The chief minister also highlighted the Mizoram government's comprehensive welfare schemes designed for war veterans and ex-servicemen. These initiatives include free healthcare services at Zoram Medical College and Hospital and Zemabawk Cancer Hospital in Aizawl, ensuring that those who have defended the nation receive the support they deserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Resilience: Indian Army's Role in Post-GLOF Sikkim
Honoring Heroes: The Indian Army's Tribute to Veterans at Tawang
Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal
Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri
Mounting Violence in Iran: U.N. Chief Horrified by Security Forces' Crackdown