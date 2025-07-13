FIL Industries Eyes Rs 200-Crore Expansion in Ropeway Projects

FIL Industries Pvt Ltd is set to significantly expand its ropeway business, announcing plans to incorporate four to five new projects and secure Rs 200 crore in equity funding. Executive Director Syed Junaid Altaf detailed the ambition to scale the vertical during an interview with PTI.

The company has already poured Rs 750 crore into three major ropeway projects: Skyview by Empyrean at Patnitop, Dehradun-Mussoorie, and Yamunotri-Kharsali. By 2030-31, FIL aims to carry between 3.5 million to 4.5 million passengers when the initial projects become operational.

Altaf revealed that FIL plans to consolidate all current and future projects under a single SPV, holding ownership and raising capital through infrastructure funding, private equity, or strategic partnership. The goal is to transform the nascent ropeway business, which currently contributes 5% to the company's revenue, to account for 20-25% by FY30.