EU Delays Retaliatory Tariffs in Bid to Secure Trade Deal with US

The European Union has announced a suspension of retaliatory tariffs on US goods, initially set to take effect Monday. The move comes in anticipation of negotiating a trade agreement with the Trump administration by the month's end, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking in Brussels, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of negotiations, following President Donald Trump's declaration of a 30% tariff on goods from the EU and Mexico beginning August 1. The EU had planned to retaliate with countermeasures starting Monday, which will now be postponed until August 1.

Von der Leyen highlighted the need for diversified trade partnerships, especially in light of trade tensions with the US. The value of trade between the EU and US reached $2 trillion in 2024, making the current tariffs a significant economic issue globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)