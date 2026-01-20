Left Menu

Navigating Tensions: US-Europe Trade Relations Amid Greenland Tariff

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the robustness of US-European relations despite new tariff tensions. He urged patience while these issues, sparked by Trump's Greenland acquisition ambitions, unfold. A new import tax on certain European nations has been introduced, highlighting geopolitical concerns involving China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a statement on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured that America's relations with Europe remain steadfast despite recent strains. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he called for calm as the situation evolves.

Over the weekend, President Trump revealed plans for a 10% import tariff on goods from eight European countries allied with Denmark. This move comes in response to growing tensions as the US pushes for control over Greenland, citing security concerns.

The Trump administration believes that acquiring Greenland is vital for national security in the face of possible threats from China and Russia, which has led to the new tariff imposition. Bessent noted the importance of allowing diplomacy to guide future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

