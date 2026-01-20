Navigating Tensions: US-Europe Trade Relations Amid Greenland Tariff

In a statement on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured that America's relations with Europe remain steadfast despite recent strains. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he called for calm as the situation evolves.

Over the weekend, President Trump revealed plans for a 10% import tariff on goods from eight European countries allied with Denmark. This move comes in response to growing tensions as the US pushes for control over Greenland, citing security concerns.

The Trump administration believes that acquiring Greenland is vital for national security in the face of possible threats from China and Russia, which has led to the new tariff imposition. Bessent noted the importance of allowing diplomacy to guide future developments.

