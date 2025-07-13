Left Menu

Tragedy on Meerut-Bulandshahr Highway: Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident on the Meerut-Bulandshahr state highway resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a child, as a Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus collided with an auto-rickshaw. One person sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment while an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on Sunday, three people, including a child, lost their lives when an Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Meerut-Bulandshahr state highway. Police sources confirmed the fatal crash occurred in the Gulawathi area around 1.30 pm.

The victims, identified as Aasiya (59), Razia (22), and Naimat (4), were declared dead on the scene and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Another individual was injured and quickly transported to a hospital for medical attention, as stated by Circle Officer Bhaskar Mishra.

Following the accident, the bus driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police have since impounded the bus and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the collision and locate the driver.

