Tragedy on Meerut-Bulandshahr Highway: Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident on Sunday, three people, including a child, lost their lives when an Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Meerut-Bulandshahr state highway. Police sources confirmed the fatal crash occurred in the Gulawathi area around 1.30 pm.

The victims, identified as Aasiya (59), Razia (22), and Naimat (4), were declared dead on the scene and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Another individual was injured and quickly transported to a hospital for medical attention, as stated by Circle Officer Bhaskar Mishra.

Following the accident, the bus driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police have since impounded the bus and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the collision and locate the driver.