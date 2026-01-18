Tragedy Strikes: Bus Overturns in Jharkhand, Nine Dead

A tragic accident occurred in Latehar district, Jharkhand, as a bus carrying wedding guests overturned, killing nine individuals, including five women. The event left more than 80 others injured when the brakes failed, as confirmed by the bus driver, Vikas Pathak.

The mishap happened in Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to various hospitals, with the most serious cases being referred to RIMS Ranchi for advanced treatment. Latehar's Superintendent of Police, Kumar Gaurav, confirmed the fatalities, while efforts to identify one deceased woman continue.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for the provision of medical facilities for the injured. The community health center in Mahuadanr and private hospitals in the area are currently providing care, as officials address the aftermath of this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)