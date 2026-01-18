Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Overturns in Jharkhand, Nine Dead

A tragic bus accident in Jharkhand's Latehar district left nine people dead and over 80 injured. The bus, carrying wedding guests, overturned due to brake failure. Emergency services responded swiftly, with officials ensuring the injured received medical care in hospitals across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:37 IST
A tragic accident occurred in Latehar district, Jharkhand, as a bus carrying wedding guests overturned, killing nine individuals, including five women. The event left more than 80 others injured when the brakes failed, as confirmed by the bus driver, Vikas Pathak.

The mishap happened in Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to various hospitals, with the most serious cases being referred to RIMS Ranchi for advanced treatment. Latehar's Superintendent of Police, Kumar Gaurav, confirmed the fatalities, while efforts to identify one deceased woman continue.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for the provision of medical facilities for the injured. The community health center in Mahuadanr and private hospitals in the area are currently providing care, as officials address the aftermath of this tragic incident.

