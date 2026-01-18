Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding Guests as Bus Overturns in Jharkhand

A bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuring 25 others. The incident occurred in Latehar district. Brake failure was cited as the cause, and the driver attempted but failed to stop the vehicle. Chief Minister Hemant Soren promised medical aid for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes Wedding Guests as Bus Overturns in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event, a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district, claiming the lives of at least five individuals, including four women, and injuring 25 others, police announced on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident took place at Orsa Bangladara valley within the jurisdiction of Mahuadanr police station as the bus, originating from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, headed for a wedding in Mahuadanr. Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav confirmed that the vehicle overturned, immediately resulting in five fatalities, while the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the accident in a post on social media platform X, directing the Latehar deputy commissioner to ensure adequate medical facilities for those injured. The bus driver, Vikas Pathak, reported that mechanical failure, specifically brake failure, led to the catastrophe despite his attempts to halt the vehicle using multiple methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026