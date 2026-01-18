Tragedy Strikes Wedding Guests as Bus Overturns in Jharkhand

In a tragic event, a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district, claiming the lives of at least five individuals, including four women, and injuring 25 others, police announced on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident took place at Orsa Bangladara valley within the jurisdiction of Mahuadanr police station as the bus, originating from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, headed for a wedding in Mahuadanr. Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav confirmed that the vehicle overturned, immediately resulting in five fatalities, while the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the accident in a post on social media platform X, directing the Latehar deputy commissioner to ensure adequate medical facilities for those injured. The bus driver, Vikas Pathak, reported that mechanical failure, specifically brake failure, led to the catastrophe despite his attempts to halt the vehicle using multiple methods.

