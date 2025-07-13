Siddaramaiah Seeks Rescheduling of Sigandur Bridge Event
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to postpone the inauguration of the Sigandur bridge, as he was not informed in advance. Siddaramaiah highlighted that the lack of communication disrupted his pre-scheduled visit to another district and emphasized the need for better coordination.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to postpone the inauguration of the Sigandur bridge and other infrastructure projects in Shivamogga, planned for July 14. Siddaramaiah, in a letter, pointed out that he was not notified in advance and had prior commitments in Vijayapura district.
The Chief Minister expressed that it would have been more suitable for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to involve the state government in scheduling such events, aiming for better state-level coordination. He further requested new dates for the ceremony, so he could be present.
The Sigandur Bridge, spanning 2.44 km and built at a cost of Rs 473 crore, is to be inaugurated by Gadkari along with other projects. Meanwhile, local officials and politicians have voiced concerns about the lack of communication from the central government.
